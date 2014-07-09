FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine has no plans to steal Russian gas bound for Europe-minister
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine has no plans to steal Russian gas bound for Europe-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has no intention of stealing Russian natural gas destined for Europe, the country’s energy minister said on Wednesday, after a senior Russian official said he expected Kiev to start stealing the fuel when its own supplies ran low.

“We are not taking such gas today and have no plans to take it,” news agencies reported Energy Minister Yuri Prodan as saying.

Russia, which sends some of its gas to Europe via pipelines through Ukraine, halted gas supplies to Ukraine last month after Kiev missed a deadline to start paying off its gas debts, estimated by Gazprom at $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.