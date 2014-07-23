FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says EU reverse gas flows lower after Gazprom's "threats"
July 23, 2014

Ukraine says EU reverse gas flows lower after Gazprom's "threats"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Wednesday reverse gas flows from the European Union to Ukraine had fallen because of threats by Russian gas producer Gazprom.

“Reverse gas supplies are reduced at present. This is linked to certain actions by Gazprom,” Prodan told reporters, adding Ukraine first saw the decrease two weeks ago.

“You heard the threats Gazprom made to European energy companies that this reverse is illegal.”

He said reverse supplies stood at 7 million cubic metres daily on Wednesday versus a possible 18 million. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

