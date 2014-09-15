FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says no date agreed for new Ukraine gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Trilateral talks between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine aimed at resolving gas dispute will not take place on Sept. 20 as it had been proposed earlier, a spokeswoman for the Russian Energy Ministry said on Monday.

“Another date has to be agreed,” she said.

Last week, the European Commission had proposed the meeting, also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20. The Russian Energy Ministry spokeswoman said the meeting is more likely to take place after Sept. 20. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

