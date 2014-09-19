Russia says Ukraine gas talks preliminarily agreed for Sept. 26

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had preliminarily agreed to hold new talks on resolving a gas-pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine on Sept. 26, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

“We are preliminarily discussing three-party talks for Sept. 26,” Novak told journalists in Sochi, Itar-Tass news agency reported. Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union were happy with the date, according to Interfax. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)