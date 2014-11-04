Ukraine's Naftogaz says has paid $1.45 bln to Gazprom for part of gas debt

KIEV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday it had transferred $1.45 billion to Russia’s Gazprom, the first tranche of debt repayment required by an agreement that will see Moscow resume gas supplies to its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Last week Moscow, Kiev and the European Union clinched a deal that would restart supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine over the winter in return for payments funded in part by the Ukrainian government’s Western backers.