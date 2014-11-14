FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine is likely to buy around 1 bcm of Russian gas by end-2014 - energy minister
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 14, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine is likely to buy around 1 bcm of Russian gas by end-2014 - energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine will most probably buy around 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas by the end of the year, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday .

Russia, which cut off supplies to Ukraine in June because of a standoff over prices, has insisted that Ukraine pay for future supplies in advance. Until now Kiev has not committed to new orders as a separatist conflict weighs on its flagging economy.

Earlier on Friday a newspaper interview quoted Prodan as saying Ukraine planned to buy up to 1.5 bcm.

“I talked about it being up to 1.5 (bcm), but most likely it will be around 1 billion,” Prodan later told journalists. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.