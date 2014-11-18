Ukraine may make prepayment for Russian gas before Dec.1

KIEV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Tuesday Ukraine may make a pre-payment to Russia for gas before Dec. 1, reiterating that the country expected to buy up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia by the end of the year.

“Purchases will start once the cold sets in. It’s possible we’ll start (pre-payments) before Dec. 1 ... the situation is not yet critical,” Prodan told journalists.