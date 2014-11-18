FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine may make prepayment for Russian gas before Dec.1
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 18, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine may make prepayment for Russian gas before Dec.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Tuesday Ukraine may make a pre-payment to Russia for gas before Dec. 1, reiterating that the country expected to buy up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia by the end of the year.

“Purchases will start once the cold sets in. It’s possible we’ll start (pre-payments) before Dec. 1 ... the situation is not yet critical,” Prodan told journalists.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.