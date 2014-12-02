FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine may prepay for 1 bcm of Russian gas by the end of week - Prodan
December 2, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine may prepay for 1 bcm of Russian gas by the end of week - Prodan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Acting Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Tuesday Ukraine may pay for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas by the end of the week as falling temperatures put pressure on the country’s reserves.

“This gas will be consumed. We’re taking 109 million cubic metres out of reserves every day and producing 55 million. The situation is such that we are unlikely to add anything (to storage),” he told journalists. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

