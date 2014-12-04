FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine draws record high volume of gas from stocks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine draws record high volume of gas from stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine consumed a record high volume of gas from its limited gas storages on Dec. 2 after frosts across the country, but hopes to reduce consumption later this month, the country’s gas transport monopoly said on Thursday.

A spokesman for state-run Ukrtransgaz firm said 132.7 million cubic metres of gas were drawn from underground storages on Tuesday versus an average of around 100 million per day last week.

Company data showed that the volume of stored gas has fallen more than 17 percent to 13.8 billion cubic metres since Kiev started pumping gas on Oct. 20 for heating in cold season.

Weather forecasters expect relatively warm weather in mid-December and this could reduce gas consumption.

Ukraine, which traditionally covers half of its annual needs by importing Russian gas, has been left without flows from Russia since mid-June due to a pricing dispute and unpaid debts.

After months of talks, the two sides reached an agreement in October, and Kiev said on Wednesday it planned to make a prepayment for 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas by Thursday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.