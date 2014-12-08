Ukraine says Russia will resume gas flows on Dec. 11

KIEV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Monday Russia would resume supplies of natural gas to Ukraine on December 11 after a six-month gap due to a dispute over prices and unpaid debts.

“Russian gas will start flowing to Ukraine on December 11,” Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky told Reuters.

Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia’s Gazprom to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)