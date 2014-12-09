FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says Russia has resumed sending it gas
December 9, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says Russia has resumed sending it gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz, said Russia had resumed gas flows to Ukraine on Tuesday after a six-month gap during a dispute over prices and unpaid debts.

“Ukraine has started receiving Russian gas. The volume of imports is around 43.5 million cubic meters per day,” Ukrtransgaz spokesman Maxim Belyavsky said.

Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia’s Gazprom to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

