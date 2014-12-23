FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Naftogaz says has transferred $1.65 bln tranche of Gazprom debt
#Market News
December 23, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz says has transferred $1.65 bln tranche of Gazprom debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday it had transferred $1.65 billion to Russia’s Gazprom - the second tranche of a debt repayment agreed under a deal that saw Moscow resume gas supplies to Ukraine earlier this month.

In November, Moscow, Kiev and the European Union reached a deal under which Russia would restart flows to Ukraine over the winter in return for Ukraine paying $3.1 billion in two tranches by the end of the 2014.

Russia started pumping gas to Ukraine in early December after halting them six months ago due to the dispute over prices and unpaid debts. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

