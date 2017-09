KIEV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine was receiving Russian gas as usual early on Tuesday, its transport monopoly said, a week after Russian gas company Gazprom said Kiev would have used up all pre-paid volumes of Russian gas by March 15.

Ukraine’s Ukrtransgaz said state energy firm Naftogaz had requested 10 million cubic metres from Russia on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)