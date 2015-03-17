FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Naftogaz says paid Russia $15 mln for gas on Monday
March 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Naftogaz says paid Russia $15 mln for gas on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Gazprom confirmation)

KIEV, March 17 (Reuters) - Naftogaz paid $15 million for Russian natural gas on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian state energy company said on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Russian gas exporter Gazprom said that based on Naftogaz’s current requests, the pre-payment would cover seven days of supplies.

Last week Gazprom said Kiev was set to use up all of its pre-paid volumes of Russian gas by March 15. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Katya Golubkova; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

