Ukraine signs new three-month deal to buy Russian gas - energy ministry
April 2, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine signs new three-month deal to buy Russian gas - energy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has signed a new agreement to buy Russian gas over the next three months at $248 per thousand cubic metres, the Ukrainian energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Apart from the price, the agreement extended all the other terms of the ‘winter package’ which has just lapsed between Ukraine’s state gas concern Naftogaz and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, the statement said.

The agreement represented a “victory” for an economic approach to relations between Naftogaz and Gazprom over a political one, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn was quoted as saying on the energy ministry’s website. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Michael Perry)

