FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine, Russia, EU to hold gas talks on June 30 in Vienna
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine, Russia, EU to hold gas talks on June 30 in Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian, Ukrainian and European Commission officials will meet on June 30 in Vienna to discuss future gas supplies to Ukraine, Russian news agency RIA quoted Ukrainian energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Thursday.

Russia had already said the meeting would take place at around the end of June.

A pricing dispute between Ukraine and Russia’s Gazprom resulted in Russia cutting off supply to Ukraine for six months last year.

EU-brokered talks secured a temporary deal last October and Ukrainian officials have said it would ideally like to extend it for the next winter season at least.

Around 40 percent of Russia’s gas exports to the European Union go through Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.