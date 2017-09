KIEV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday the Ukrainian government would prevent state energy firm Naftogaz from buying any more gas from Russia to reduce its energy dependence on Moscow.

Kiev would also ban Russian airlines from using Ukrainian airspace for any transit flights, Yatseniuk told a government meeting. Ukraine has already ended direct passenger flights between the two countries. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)