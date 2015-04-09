Ukraine parliament approves sweeping gas sector reform law

KIEV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday backed a law aimed at breaking up the monopoly of several powerful groups in the gas distribution sector and bringing real market conditions to one of the country’s most lucrative industries.

“This law will abolish the monopoly of the oligarchs and allow gas price reductions,” said Oleh Lyashko, leader of Ukrainian radical party, which has repeatedly called for measures to curb the influence of big business in Ukraine.