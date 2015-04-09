FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine parliament approves sweeping gas sector reform law
April 9, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine parliament approves sweeping gas sector reform law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday backed a law aimed at breaking up the monopoly of several powerful groups in the gas distribution sector and bringing real market conditions to one of the country’s most lucrative industries.

“This law will abolish the monopoly of the oligarchs and allow gas price reductions,” said Oleh Lyashko, leader of Ukrainian radical party, which has repeatedly called for measures to curb the influence of big business in Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

