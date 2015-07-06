Ukraine to create energy fund worth $1 bln

KIEV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has ordered state-run energy firm Naftogaz to create a fund worth to $1 billion to finance the purchase, transport and storage of gas, the government said on Monday.

Naftogaz is tasked with creating the fund using agreements with foreign creditors under state guarantees, the government said in a resolution published on Monday.

Ukraine imported about 19.5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2014 -- a large chunk of which came from Russia, with whom it has a pricing dispute.