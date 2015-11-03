FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine will only buy gas from Russia in Q1 if reasonably priced - Naftogaz CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine will only buy gas from Russia in Q1 if reasonably priced - Naftogaz CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine will buy gas from Russia until the end of the year, but will purchase all its gas from Europe in the first quarter of 2016 if Russia does not offer a competitive price, the head of Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

“We expect and hope that Russian gas sellers will be rational and propose competitive prices to us. If there is no such offer we will buy all the gas in Europe,” Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev said at a company briefing event.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.