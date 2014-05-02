FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine supports idea for unified gas price in EU - minister
May 2, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine supports idea for unified gas price in EU - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine fully supports the idea of introducing a unified price for natural gas in the European Union, its Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said on Friday.

Earlier, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the EU wants a uniform price for Russian gas for all its member states, adding that EU’s common gas and energy transit infrastructure should also include Ukraine, Georgia and the Western Balkans.

“I fully support the idea,” Prodan told reporters in Warsaw ahead of a meeting with his Russian counterpart and Oettinger. “We do not want to be paying a discriminatory price.” (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

