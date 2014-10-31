Putin, Poroshenko, European leaders welcome Ukraine gas deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a telephone call, welcomed an agreement on gas supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

“The leaders welcomed the agreements reached on the conditions of supply and transit of Russian natural gas to Ukraine. This is an important step in the context of ensuring further uninterrupted gas transit to Europe,” the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)