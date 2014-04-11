Russia says no response to call for talks on Ukraine gas debt, supplies

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - European leaders have not yet responded to Vladimir Putin’s appeal for urgent talks to resolve questions surrounding Ukraine’s debt to Moscow for natural gas, the Russian president’s spokesman said on Friday.

Dmitry Peskov also told reporters he didn’t understand why the United States, which accused Russia of using energy as a tool of coercion, was questioning Moscow’s decision to increase the price it charges Ukraine for gas. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)