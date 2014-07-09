FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian official says expects Ukraine to steal transit gas
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Russian official says expects Ukraine to steal transit gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Wednesday he expected Ukraine to start “stealing” natural gas from pipelines carrying deliveries to the rest of Europe when its own supplies run low in the autumn, Interfax news agency reported.

“We know from experience that when autumn and winter come, and Ukraine is short of gas, they (Kiev) will, sorry for putting it this way, steal it,” Sergei Ivanov, the Kremlin’s chief of staff, was quoted as saying during a visit to China.

Russia, which sends some its gas to Europe via pipelines through Ukraine, halted gas supplies to Kiev last month after Ukraine missed a deadline to start paying off its gas debts, estimated by Gazprom at $5.3 billion. ID:nL6N0PJ2EC]

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.