FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says ready to renew gas talks with Kiev but only if debts paid
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says ready to renew gas talks with Kiev but only if debts paid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, responding to a Ukrainian proposal to pay different prices for Russian gas in summer and winter, said on Wednesday Moscow was ready to renew talks with Kiev but only if it paid its gas debts.

“We are ready to discuss the resumption of cooperation with Ukraine in the gas sector,” Medvedev said in a statement. But he added that Russia would do so only if Kiev repaid “existing debts, which have reached an astronomical figure.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.