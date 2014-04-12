FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine suspends gas payments to Russia until talks conclude - Naftogaz
April 12, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine suspends gas payments to Russia until talks conclude - Naftogaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-run energy company Naftogaz has suspended gas payments to Russia until the conclusion of price talks, chief executive Andriy Kobolev was quoted on Saturday as saying.

Russian gas giant Gazprom earlier this month increased gas price for Ukrainian consumers to $485 per 1,000 cubic meters (tcm) from $268 for the first quarter, saying Kiev was no longer eligible for previous discounts.

“We see no reason to revise the price. We consider the price at around $500 as non-market, unjustified and unacceptable. Accordingly, we have suspended payments for the period of the price negotiations,” Kobolev told the Zerkalo Nedely weekly in an interview. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

