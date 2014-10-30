FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia will remain reliable energy supplier to Europe - minister
October 30, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia will remain reliable energy supplier to Europe - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia will remain a reliable supplier of energy to Europe and a natural gas deal struck with Ukraine will ensure stable gas deliveries over the winter, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

“I want to reassure you that Russia has always been a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe and other consumers. It has been, is and will be a reliable supplier,” Novak told a news conference after Russia and Ukraine agreed to a gas supply deal.

“The autumn and winter period is safe (in Ukraine) and the supply to European consumers is also stable. We are convinced that our future relations will be constructive and that our agreements will be fulfilled,” he said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Chris Reese)

