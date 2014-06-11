FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says no Ukraine gas payment, but willing to wait
June 11, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russian minister says no Ukraine gas payment, but willing to wait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday Moscow had yet to receive any new payment for gas supplies from Ukraine but was willing to wait until June 16.

In Brussels for the latest round of talks to resolve a gas pricing dispute, Novak’s spokeswoman said the minister had confirmed a new deadline for Kiev. “We are willing to wait until June 16,” he told reporters in Brussels. (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Mark Trevelyan)

