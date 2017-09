MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday Ukraine’s decision to stop buying Russian gas was political, Tass news agency reported.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz said it will stop buying gas from Russia’s Gazprom from July 1 after energy ministers from Kiev and Moscow failed to reach a final agreement at gas supply talks in Vienna. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by William Hardy)