Gas deal may be first sign of Russia-Ukraine detente -EU
October 30, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gas deal may be first sign of Russia-Ukraine detente -EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The gas deal struck on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine is perhaps the first sign of an easing of tension between the two countries, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

“This is perhaps the first sign of a wise and well-functioning neighbourhood policy and is perhaps the first glimmer of a relaxation in the relationship between the two neighbouring countries,” he told a news conference after Russia, Ukraine and the European Union signed the accord. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

