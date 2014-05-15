FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says ready to pay Russia $4 bln by end of May for gas
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says ready to pay Russia $4 bln by end of May for gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to pay Russia $4 bln for gas supplies by the end of May, Deputy Energy Minister Ihor Didenko said on Thursday, adding that Kiev used $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres as the base price to calculate the sum.

“The Ukrainian side has clearly said that if the price of $268.5 is fixed, then Naftogaz is ready to pay before the end of May a sum of around $4 billion,” Didenko told a news conference.

He also said Ukraine planned to import from Russia 3.4 billion cubic metres of gas in May. Russia is currently asking Ukraine to pay $485 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

