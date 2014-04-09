FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says to hold off on up-front gas payments from Ukraine
April 9, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin says to hold off on up-front gas payments from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told state-controlled natural gas producer Gazprom on Wednesday to hold off on demanding Ukraine pay up front for natural gas supplies from Russia.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting all grounds exist to shift to advance payments from Ukraine, which has amassed $2.2 billion in gas debt to Moscow, but Putin said Gazprom should seek consultations with Ukraine first.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman

