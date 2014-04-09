FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Putin says hold off on making Kiev pay in advance for gas
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 9, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Putin says hold off on making Kiev pay in advance for gas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told state-controlled natural gas producer Gazprom on Wednesday to hold off on making Ukraine pay up front for gas from Russia.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting there were grounds for shifting to advance payments for Kiev, which owes Moscow $2.2 billion for gas and failed to meet a deadline this week to pay its March bill.

But Putin said Gazprom should seek consultations with the European Union first.

“Taking into account the complex situation in Ukraine and the fact that we have not yet finished talks with the EU, I would ask Gazprom and the government to hold off on such a possibility,” the president said.

He said Russia and the EU had agreed to discuss Ukraine’s moves towards closer cooperation with the 28-nation bloc.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow are in crisis following the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-backed president on Feb. 22 and Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine a month later.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.