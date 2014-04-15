Ukraine says ready to pay gas debt to Russia at lower price

KIEV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainia state energy company Naftogaz said on Tuesday it is ready to pay in full for imported gas from Russia at $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres, much lower than $485 Moscow has set for the second quarter.

Naftogaz said it had sent the similar proposal to Russia’s state-controlled gas producer Gazprom on April 4, but has not received an answer.

“Naftogaz has repeatedly sent its proposal about immediate payments for full volumes of imported gas if there is agreement (setting) the proce for Russian gas at the level of $268.5,” Naftogaz said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)