REFILE-Poland's PGNiG says sees lower gas supplies from Gazprom

(Refiles to change identifying slug)

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG is seeing lower gas supplies from Gazprom since Monday, the state-controlled company said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to PGNiG, on Monday the group received around 20 percent less gas than contracted and around 24 percent less on Tuesday.

PGNiG said it was trying to clarify the reason for lower supplies, adding its customers have not been affected for the time being. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)