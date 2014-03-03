Gazprom warns Ukraine of gas price hikes

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s state gas producer Gazprom warned Ukraine on Monday that it may increase the gas price for Kiev after the first quarter.

“The situation with payments is worrying. Ukraine is paying but not as well as we would like it to ... We are still thinking about whether to extend the pricing contract into the next quarter based on current prices,” said Andrei Kruglov, Gazprom’s chief financial officer.

He also said that Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was normal.