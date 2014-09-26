UPDATE 1-European winter gas prices drop, seeing possible Ukraine winter deal

* NBP Winter gas prices down 1.5 pct

* Russia could deliver 5-12 bcm this winter

* Price to be $385/thousand cm

* Ukraine could still be under supplied if only 5 bcm are delivered (Adds market detail, chart)

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European winter natural gas price benchmarks dropped over 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon as a deal between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine that would help prevent a winter supply shortfall appeared closer.

British benchmark natural gas prices for delivery during the winter 2014/2015 season, which starts next Wednesday, dropped 1.54 percent to 57.65 pence per therm, although prices edged back up to 57.73 pence per therm after Ukraine’s energy minister said there was no final deal yet, and that a decision would not be made before early next week.

Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said after gas talks with Ukraine in Berlin on Friday that an interim deal mediated by the European Union could be the basis for a solution over the winter.

The European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said that there was a high likelihood of an agreement to get between 5-12 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas in a one-off deal from Russia at $385per thousand cubic metres to secure winter supplies.

At 5 bcm and based on a 182 day winter season, that would be 27 million cubic metres per day, and based on 12 bcm that would equate to 66 mcm per day.

Analysts said if only 5 bcm of gas is delivered in the deal, Ukraine would likely still suffer a shortfall this winter, while 12 bcm would probably be enough gas to get it through the cold months.

Ukraine’s typical annual gas demand is 50 bcm, while its annual domestic gas production is usually around 25 bcm, although both figures are likely to be lower this year due to the crisis.

Ukraine’s typical yearly imports from Russia are 25 bcm, and with 5-10 bcm likely already having been delivered between January and June this year, before Russia stopped supplying Ukraine, the country will still need to get 15-20 bcm from elsewhere, depending on how cold the winter gets.

Most estimates say 5-6 bcm can come via flows from the European Union by year end, so getting an extra 5 bcm from Russia this winter could still leave Ukraine undersupplied, while 12 bcm would probably be enough. (Editing by William Hardy)