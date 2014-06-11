Ukraine won't pay gas debts to Russia until price deal agreed-Interfax

KIEV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not pay its natural gas debts to Russia until a deal is reached on pricing, Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted the country’s energy minister as saying in Brussels on Wednesday.

Asked whether Kiev would pay off billions of dollars in debts to Russian gas exporter Gazprom, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan made clear Kiev was not altering its stance at talks with Moscow in the Belgian capital.

“No, not until an overall agreement is reached,” Interfax-Ukraine quoted him as saying.