FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine won't pay gas debts to Russia until price deal agreed-Interfax
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine won't pay gas debts to Russia until price deal agreed-Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not pay its natural gas debts to Russia until a deal is reached on pricing, Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted the country’s energy minister as saying in Brussels on Wednesday.

Asked whether Kiev would pay off billions of dollars in debts to Russian gas exporter Gazprom, Energy Minister Yuri Prodan made clear Kiev was not altering its stance at talks with Moscow in the Belgian capital.

“No, not until an overall agreement is reached,” Interfax-Ukraine quoted him as saying.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.