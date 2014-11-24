Ukraine's Naftogaz plans to buy 1 bcm of Russian gas by end of year

BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine will buy 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from Russia by the end of the year, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev said on Monday.

Kobolyev also said Ukraine was in talks to get so-called reverse gas flows from Hungary resumed in the coming months.

“We plan to buy 1 billion cubic metres of Russian gas from now until the end of the year,” he said at a news conference during an energy conference in the Slovak capital.

“We hope the supply of gas from Hungary will resume in December or January next year. We are in discussions with Hungarian counterparts,” he added. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)