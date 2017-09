BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia are still far from a deal to ensure secure gas supplies to Kiev, the European Commission said on Tuesday after hours of talks in Vienna ended without a deal.

The Commission said it would put forward ideas to prepare futher steps.

“As the meeting has shown today, the parties are still far apart,” European Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy)