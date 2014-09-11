FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says unaware of Berlin meeting on Ukraine gas crisis
September 11, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says unaware of Berlin meeting on Ukraine gas crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry has not yet received an invitation for a trilateral meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the Ukrainian gas crisis, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier, the European Commission said its representatives, as well as Russia and Ukraine, will hold a meeting in Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss the crisis.

“We do not know about that date and we have not got an invitation,” the ministry’s spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

