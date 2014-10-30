FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Energy Ministry confirms gas price for Ukraine - RIA
October 30, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Energy Ministry confirms gas price for Ukraine - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine will have to pay Russia $378 per 1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $365 in the first quarter of next year, an official at Russia’s Energy Ministry was quoted as saying on Thursday by RIA news agency.

Russia and Ukraine are trying to settle a gas dispute after Moscow stopped supplies in June because of unpaid bills by Kiev.

The official was confirming figures announced earlier by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

