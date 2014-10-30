Russian Energy Ministry confirms gas price for Ukraine - RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine will have to pay Russia $378 per 1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $365 in the first quarter of next year, an official at Russia’s Energy Ministry was quoted as saying on Thursday by RIA news agency.

Russia and Ukraine are trying to settle a gas dispute after Moscow stopped supplies in June because of unpaid bills by Kiev.

The official was confirming figures announced earlier by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)