Slovakia says saw small decline in Russian gas supplies, within norms

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Slovak state-owned gas importer SPP experienced a minor decline in gas supplies from Russia on Wednesday but it was within normal fluctuations, the Slovak Economy Ministry told Reuters.

A ministry spokeswoman said supplies for all customers were fully secured thanks to high reserves. An SPP spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Poland said earlier on Wednesday the volume of gas it had received so far this week from Russian gas monopoly Gazprom was down by at least 20 percent. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)