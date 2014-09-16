FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak gas importer says Russian deliveries drop 25 pct on Tuesday
September 16, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak gas importer says Russian deliveries drop 25 pct on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Slovak gas importer SPP reported a 25 percent reduction in gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine on Tuesday, the biggest drop since a decline in deliveries was first reported last week.

“SPP today reports an almost 25 percent drop in gas supply,” spokesman Peter Bednar said in an emailed statement. “Despite that, we want to assure our customers that the situation has no impact on supplies to our entire customer base. Continuous and stable supplies for our customers remain fully guaranteed.”

Poland, Romania and Austria have all reported in the past week a reduction in supplies from Russia, which is embroiled in a row with the European Union over the Ukraine crisis.

Russian gas supplier Gazprom said earlier on Tuesday it was fully meeting gas demand from European clients. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

