Slovak gas importer SPP makes spot purchase after deliveries fall by half

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Slovak gas importer SPP made an extraordinary purchase of natural gas on the spot market after experiencing a 50 percent drop in Russian deliveries on Wednesday, the company said.

It said the spot purchase was enough to cover the current daily consumption and to inject gas into storage. SPP has 1.5 billion cubic metres of gas stored and will continue to fill storage until the end of October, it said.

SPP also said it had adopted measures to make it possible to transmit gas from Russia or other sources through alternative entry points in case supplies through the main point on the Ukrainian border were restricted. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)