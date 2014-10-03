Slovak gas importer says reduced supplies from Russia continue

PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Slovak gas importer SPP continued to receive much less gas than requested from Russia’s Gazprom on Friday, the company said.

SPP said it saw no significant change since Thursday, when it got 52 percent less gas than it had asked for under a long-term contract.

It reiterated it had taken measures to secure stable supply for all customers.

The state-owned SPP, the central European country’s main gas provider, said it would stop giving daily updates on the situation until there is a significant change in supplies, in order to protect its position in the competitive market. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)