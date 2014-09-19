FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak gas importer SPP says supplies still down about 25 pct
September 19, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Slovak gas importer SPP says supplies still down about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Slovak natural gas importer SPP said it had seen an approximate 25 percent reduction in shipments of Russian gas via Ukraine compared with requested amounts on Friday.

“SPP today again reports a mild drop in the gas delivery of approximately 25 percent. Despite that SPP continues to guarantee stable supplies to all our customers,” it said in a statement.

Lower supplies have also been reported by Poland, Romania and Austria in the past week, all at a time of a standoff between Russia and the West over the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

The share of Russian gas in Europe’s overall imports will exceed 64 percent this year and will continue to rise, the chief executive officer of Gazprom said on Friday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an Austrian newspaper on Thursday Russia would not curb gas exports to Europe this winter to prevent countries from re-exporting supplies to Ukraine. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
