Slovakia, Ukraine need more time for reverse gas flow talks-ministers
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Slovakia, Ukraine need more time for reverse gas flow talks-ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VELKE KAPUSANY, Slovakia, April 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia and Ukraine have not yet completed talks allowing the reverse flow of natural gas to Ukraine from the European Union member state but could sign a memorandum in coming days, Slovak Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said on Tuesday.

“Several options were opened over reverse flows. We are working on an option which needs to be discussed further before signing a memorandum,” Malatinsky told reporters after talks with Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan and EU officials.

They met at a pumping station in Velke Kapusany on the Slovak side of their shared border.

“Signing a memorandum is possible in the next few days.”

The two countries were holding talks to boost Ukraine’s supplies as a diplomatic crisis involving Kiev and Moscow poses the risk of Russia reducing or stopping gas deliveries to Ukraine, a move which could affect transit flows to Europe.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
