PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Slovak gas importer SPP reported a roughly 10 percent decrease in gas supplies from Russia for a sixth day in a row on Monday, a spokesman said.

“SPP today again observes a slight decrease in gas supplies by about 10 percent,” spokesman Peter Bednar said in an emailed statement.

Poland and Austria have also recorded a drop in supplies from Gazprom in recent days. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)