Slovak importer says gas shipments from Russia down about 10 pct on Wed
September 10, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak importer says gas shipments from Russia down about 10 pct on Wed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Slovak state-owned gas importer SPP recorded on Wednesday about a 10 percent drop in supplies from Russia used for domestic consumption, an SPP spokesman said.

The company said it had higher than usual levels of storage and could supply all customers. SPP takes a fraction of gas that flows through Slovakia from Ukraine and the Czech Republic and on to Austria.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Slovak Economy Ministry said there had been a minor drop in gas flows from Russia but the decline was within normal fluctuations.

Poland said on Wednesday it was receiving 20 percent less gas than normal from Russia and a German gas operator said its supplies of Russian gas were slightly reduced. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)

